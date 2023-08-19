Left Menu

More evacuations as wildfire burns out of control on Spain's Tenerife

More people were evacuated from their homes on the Spanish island of Tenerife on Saturday morning as a wildfire raging in the north of the island remained out of control, but the flames have so far avoided major tourist areas.

Reuters | Tenerife | Updated: 19-08-2023 15:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 15:16 IST
More evacuations as wildfire burns out of control on Spain's Tenerife
Representative Image (Image source: Pexels) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Colombia

More people were evacuated from their homes on the Spanish island of Tenerife on Saturday morning as a wildfire raging in the north of the island remained out of control, but the flames have so far avoided major tourist areas. Fierce flames lit up the night sky late overnight from Friday to Saturday.

The blaze broke out on Wednesday in a mountainous national park around the Mount Teide volcano - Spain's highest peak - amid hot and dry weather. Regional leader Fernando Clavijo, speaking late on Friday, said some 5,000 hectares (12,000 acres) were affected with a perimeter of 50 km (30 miles), and 7,000 people were evacuated or confined to their homes.

Earlier in the week, Clavijo called the fire the most complex the Canary Islands have faced in 40 years, due to a combination of hot, dry and windy weather, as well as difficult terrain. More evacuations were ordered on Saturday morning due to worsening weather conditions overnight.

"The weather has changed and we have had to evacuate towns in the north of Tenerife, specifically five areas," Manuel Miranda, regional councillor for Territorial Policy, Territorial Cohesion and Water, told reporters on Saturday. Miranda said temperatures had risen overnight, while humidity had dropped and the wind had increased.

He said more evacuations had been necessary because of the "danger and proximity of the fire", adding that so far authorities "have avoided any human loss... and that is our main objective". The island's popular tourist areas have so far been unaffected and its two airports have been operating normally.

Scorching heat and dry weather this summer have contributed to unusually severe wildfires in Europe and Canada. Blazes on Hawaii's Maui island earlier this month killed more than 110 people and wrecked the historic resort city of Lahaina. Scientists say climate change has led to more frequent and more powerful extreme weather events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023