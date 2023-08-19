Russian missile strike on Ukraine city of Chernihiv kills people, Zelenskiy says

People were killed and wounded when a Russian missile struck a central square in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.

"A Russian missile hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv. A square, the polytechnic university, a theatre," he posted on Telegram. "An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead, there are wounded," Zelenskiy added. He did not specify the number of casualties.

A short video accompanying Zelenskiy's post showed debris scattered across a square in front of what appeared to be the regional drama theatre, where parked cars were heavily damaged. One body could also be briefly seen in the video slouched inside a car. Russia has attacked Ukrainian cities far from the front line with missiles and drones as part of its full-scale invasion launched February 2022.

