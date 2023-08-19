Russian missile strike on Ukraine city of Chernihiv kills people, Zelenskiy says
People were killed and wounded when a Russian missile struck a central square in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. "A Russian missile hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv.
"A Russian missile hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv. A square, the polytechnic university, a theatre," he posted on Telegram. "An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead, there are wounded," Zelenskiy added. He did not specify the number of casualties.
A short video accompanying Zelenskiy's post showed debris scattered across a square in front of what appeared to be the regional drama theatre, where parked cars were heavily damaged. One body could also be briefly seen in the video slouched inside a car. Russia has attacked Ukrainian cities far from the front line with missiles and drones as part of its full-scale invasion launched February 2022.
