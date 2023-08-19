Death toll from fire at ArcelorMittal mine in Kazakhstan rises to four
The death toll from a fire at an ArcelorMittal coal mine in Kazakhstan rose to four after the body of another worker was found, the group's local mining unit ArcelorMittal Temirtau said on Saturday. The fire broke out at the mine in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region on Thursday.
Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 19-08-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 19:27 IST
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
The death toll from a fire at an ArcelorMittal coal mine in Kazakhstan rose to four after the body of another worker was found, the group's local mining unit ArcelorMittal Temirtau said on Saturday. The fire broke out at the mine in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region on Thursday. One miner is still missing.
Kazakhstan's authorities have started an investigation into the incident but have not yet given any information on the cause of the fire. ArcelorMittal Temirtau owns 15 coal and iron ore mines in Kazakhstan and an integrated steel plant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karaganda
- Kazakhstan
- Temirtau
- ArcelorMittal Temirtau
- ArcelorMittal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kazakhstan keen to bolster joint investments with UAE: Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports
Taliban discusses easing banking transactions with Kazakhstan - Afghan commerce min
Kazakhstan plans to ship 1.2 mln tons of oil to Germany in 2024 -Interfax
IndiGo to start direct flights from Delhi to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan next month