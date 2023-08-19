Left Menu

Comprehensive legal framework soon to make GIFT City global hub for accounting, financial back-office functions: FM

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 19-08-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 20:21 IST
Comprehensive legal framework soon to make GIFT City global hub for accounting, financial back-office functions: FM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said a comprehensive legal framework will soon be in place to enable accounting, auditing and taxation professionals to provide services from GIFT City, turning it into a global hub for accounting and financial back-office functions. Chairing a review meeting on the growth and development of GIFT-IFSC at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Sitharaman also emphasised using the maximum potential of the Indian International Bullion Exchange IFSC (IIBX) -- launched here in 2022 -- in ensuring disintermediation and efficient price discovery.

She asked the Reserve Bank of India to pilot the import of tariff rate quota (TRQ) gold under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the United Arab Emirates through IIBX to pave the way for Indian banks efficiently using the IIBX platform, an official release stated.

The Union minister exhorted both the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) ''to proactively engage with leading global insurance companies to establish GIFT as a premier global hub for insurance and reinsurance,'' it added.

The Union minister said that priorities should be set out for attracting more and more business and creating large-scale investment.

She emphasised on the need for all stakeholders to elevate GIFT City as a premier financial hub so that it stands out as the best among its contemporaries on the global scale.

''As envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, GIFT City should emerge not only as a lively international centre but also as a global leader in devising solutions to intricate financial challenges, especially in the climate of the current global economic headwinds,'' the release quoted her as saying.

Sitharaman mentioned that sunrise niche areas such as logistics for precious metals, global insurance, and aircraft-and-ship leasing should expand the portfolio of services provided out of GIFT City.

Sitharaman appreciated swift actions in streamlining approvals and accelerating infrastructure development, especially for the two Australian universities in line with the Budget 2022-23 announcements.

''This has helped in garnering interest from numerous global universities in the GIFT-IFSC,'' stated the release.

The Union Finance Minister also asked that the direct listing of Indian shares on IFSC exchanges already approved by the Government of India must be advocated amongst relevant stakeholders.

She visited IFSCA headquarters in GIFT City and addressed the members of the IFSC Authority along with secretaries of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023