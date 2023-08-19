Left Menu

Greek authorities rescue dozens of migrants on small boats in Aegean Sea

Greek authorities on Saturday rescued nearly 80 migrants in inflatable dinghies trying to cross from Turkiye to the nearby eastern Aegean Sea islands in three separate incidents, the coast guard said.In recent weeks, Greece has seen a rise in such arrivals, mostly in small unseaworthy boats provided by smugglers.A coast guard statement said a patrol boat located 41 people early on Saturday on an inflatable dinghy which was drifting off the island of Lesbos.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 19-08-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 20:51 IST
Greek authorities rescue dozens of migrants on small boats in Aegean Sea
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Greece

Greek authorities on Saturday rescued nearly 80 migrants in inflatable dinghies trying to cross from Turkiye to the nearby eastern Aegean Sea islands in three separate incidents, the coast guard said.

In recent weeks, Greece has seen a rise in such arrivals, mostly in small unseaworthy boats provided by smugglers.

A coast guard statement said a patrol boat located 41 people early on Saturday on an inflatable dinghy which was drifting off the island of Lesbos. All were safely evacuated and taken to a reception centre on the island.

Following a chase earlier Saturday, a coast guard patrol boat stopped another dinghy carrying 17 people near the eastern Aegean islets of Arkii. The migrants were taken to the island of Patmos, while one of them was arrested on suspicion of belonging to a smuggling ring.

Late Friday, another boat carrying 17 people was found adrift off the island of Samos. One of the migrants required medical treatment, while the rest were taken to a reception centre on Samos.

Greek officials have blamed the increase in arrivals largely on conflicts in Africa that are adding pressure on the main smuggling routes to Europe, and also on a burgeoning black market industry in Turkiye that produces low-quality inflatable boats. Better summer sailing conditions have also contributed to the hike in numbers.

The Greek government says it has not changed its policy of intercepting boats at sea which had significantly reduced arrivals of migrants in recent years.

Human rights groups have accused Greece of carrying out illegal summary deportations to Turkiye of people who managed to reach Greek shores. Athens strongly denies that.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

