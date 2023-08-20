Left Menu

US NHC says 30% chance of cyclone over Straits of Florida, southern peninsula

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 11:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

A system over the Straits of Florida and southern Florida peninsula will move into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday with a 30% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

"A tropical depression could form as it approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by Tuesday," the Miami-based forecaster said on Sunday

