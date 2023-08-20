Left Menu

Delhi govt launches portal to lodge wildlife complaints

Issues that can be reported and addressed through the portal include damage to trees, attempts to encroach upon forest land, threats to wildlife, wildlife in need of rescue, and other wildlife offences.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 13:17 IST
Delhi govt launches portal to lodge wildlife complaints
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Forest Department on Sunday launched a portal to facilitate rapid response to threats and offences concerning trees, forests, and wildlife. Environment Minister Gopal Rai launched the portal -- accessible at https://ghl.eforest.delhi.gov.in — saying it serves as a centralised platform for swift action on complaints received through the Green Helpline (1800-11-8600) and will ensure timely intervention in critical situations. One of the key features of the portal is that it will have on record all complaints registered on the helpline.

Additionally, it provides a comprehensive view of the actions taken by the Department of Forest and Wildlife in response to these complaints.

This transparency ensures that stakeholders can easily track the status of actions taken, promoting accountability and effective collaboration, Rai said. Issues that can be reported and addressed through the portal include damage to trees, attempts to encroach upon forest land, threats to wildlife, wildlife in need of rescue, and other wildlife offences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023