Heavy rain lashes Chandigarh, surrounding areas

Heavy rain lashed Chandigarh and its surrounding areas on Sunday, leading to the mercury dropping a few notches, the weather office said. The rain spell brought relief to people from the sultry conditions. Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana -- Chandigarh's adjoining towns -- were also lashed by rain.

According to the met office, more rain has been forecast in Punjab and Haryana during the next two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)