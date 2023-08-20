Left Menu

Heavy rain lashes Chandigarh, surrounding areas

Heavy rain lashed Chandigarh and its surrounding areas on Sunday, leading to the mercury dropping a few notches, the weather office said. Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana -- Chandigarhs adjoining towns -- were also lashed by rain.According to the met office, more rain has been forecast in Punjab and Haryana during the next two days.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-08-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 16:56 IST
Heavy rain lashes Chandigarh, surrounding areas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rain lashed Chandigarh and its surrounding areas on Sunday, leading to the mercury dropping a few notches, the weather office said. The rain spell brought relief to people from the sultry conditions. Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana -- Chandigarh's adjoining towns -- were also lashed by rain.

According to the met office, more rain has been forecast in Punjab and Haryana during the next two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023