Heavy rain lashes Chandigarh, surrounding areas
Heavy rain lashed Chandigarh and its surrounding areas on Sunday, leading to the mercury dropping a few notches, the weather office said. Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana -- Chandigarhs adjoining towns -- were also lashed by rain.According to the met office, more rain has been forecast in Punjab and Haryana during the next two days.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-08-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 16:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Heavy rain lashed Chandigarh and its surrounding areas on Sunday, leading to the mercury dropping a few notches, the weather office said. The rain spell brought relief to people from the sultry conditions. Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana -- Chandigarh's adjoining towns -- were also lashed by rain.
According to the met office, more rain has been forecast in Punjab and Haryana during the next two days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Punjab
- Panchkula
- Chandigarh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Days after violence, 45 illegal shops razed in Haryana's Nuh
Did not have info about intel on possible build-up of tension in Nuh: Haryana Home Minister Vij
Haryana govt failed in ensuring security to people: Cong's Bhupinder Hooda on Nuh violence
Haryana: Four-member CPI delegation to visit violence-affected areas in Gurugram, Nuh
Internet ban to continue in Haryana's Nuh till August 8