U.S. NHC sees 70% chance of cyclone for system over far eastern Caribbean Sea

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 17:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
An area of low pressure over the far eastern Caribbean Sea has a 70% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

"Additional development of this system is expected, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern and central Caribbean," the Miami-based forecaster said.

