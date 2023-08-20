Sustainable village housing project spearheaded by professionals in Kerala launched

A sustainable village housing project has been launched in the serene and windy Kuttiyani Hills in Kerala's southernmost district of Thiruvananthapuram by a group of professionals from various sectors and company leaders.

The foundation stone of the housing project -- Green Collective -- was laid by Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) chairperson P H Kurian on Saturday.

The Green Collective Projects Pvt Ltd is spearheaded by a few technology company leaders where every member is a shareholder, a release issued by them about the initiative said.

Giving details of the housing project, the release said it provides more common areas than government stipulations, has shared facilities and services -- such as a common vegetable farm, clean water harvested lake for drinking water and agriculture, ample areas for entertainment and leisure, walkways, wide roads and so on.

''This is not a brick-and-mortar kind of housing scene we want to offer – but homes like those of yesteryear villages where there was genuine harmony with nature and everyone did agriculture and shared food produce in the neighbourhood.

''There will be enough fruits and vegetables for everyone at Sustainable Village and this is how this project is conceived,'' said Binu Jacob, who heads Experion Technologies and had kickstarted this initiative a few years back, in the release.

Some important features of the project, according to the release, are 2.9 acres for common vegetable cultivation and average plot size of 12 cents to build smaller footprint houses than urban homes where the backyard will have fruit trees for personal consumption and bartering within the community.

The project, once completed, would have 70-75 villas and ample common facilities such as gazebos, amphitheatre, and a clubhouse, etc., to help residents enjoy better health, wellness and emotional quotient, the release said.

The members who kicked off the project include IT CEOs, country heads of global corporations, industry leaders, senior medical and legal professionals.

