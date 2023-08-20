Left Menu

Ram Temple: Beautify Ayodhya and ensure state-of-the-art urban facilities, Adityanath tells officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to beautify Ayodhya and ensure state-of-the-art urban facilities there in view of the proposed inauguration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple next year.Adityanath, who visited Ayodhya a day ago, held a high-level meeting in Lucknow on Sunday to review the ongoing development projects and discuss the action plan for the temples security management.He said the whole world is looking forward to the much-anticipated temple inauguration event.Every devotee is eager to visit Ayodhya.

Adityanath, who visited Ayodhya a day ago, held a high-level meeting in Lucknow on Sunday to review the ongoing development projects and discuss the action plan for the temple's security management.

He said the whole world is looking forward to the much-anticipated temple inauguration event.

''Every devotee is eager to visit Ayodhya. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayodhya is being developed in accordance with the glory of Treta Yug,'' the chief minister said.

Besides preserving the ancient culture and civilization in Ayodhya, the government is committed to providing state-of-the-art urban facilities in view of the needs of the future, he said.

''Every project for the overall development of Ayodhya, prepared in line with the prime minister's vision, is a priority of the government,'' Adityanath said.

At the meeting, he directed officials that Ayodhya be bedecked grandly on the occasion of the inauguration of the Ram temple.

''Muts and temples should be painted. Facade lighting in the entire city should follow a theme. There should be no water-logging anywhere in the city and the drains should be covered,'' the chief minister said.

He said the number of devotees and tourists in Ayodhya these days is 100 times more than its residents.

''Therefore, the Urban Development Department will have to make special arrangements for cleanliness. Additional sanitation workers should be deployed in Ayodhya,'' he said and instructed officials to complete the construction work of the Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path and Ram Path at the earliest.

The chief minister said street vendors should not set up shops haphazardly along the main roads and they must be registered.

Reviewing the action plan for the security arrangements of the temple in the meeting, Adityanath said the safety of the temple, devotees and tourists is of topmost priority.

