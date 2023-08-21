Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes Southern California during tropical storm

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Southern California north of Los Angeles on Sunday, rocking much of the region as residents hunkered down for the approach of Tropical Storm Hilary. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury from the quake, which struck at 2:41 p.m. local time (2141 GMT), roughly 7 km (4.35 miles) southeast of the Southern California community of Ojai in Ventura County.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury from the quake, which struck at 2:41 p.m. local time (2141 GMT), roughly 7 km (4.35 miles) southeast of the Southern California community of Ojai in Ventura County. It was followed by several smaller aftershocks. "There are no immediate reports of damage at this time however the quake was felt extensively throughout Ventura County," said a statement on the incident information web site of Ventura County.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat of a tsunami from the earthquake. Rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday as Tropical Storm Hilary moved toward the state after punishing Baja California peninsula earlier in the day.

