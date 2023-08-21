US NHC says Tropical Depression Six to become remnant low soon

Tropical Depression Six is expected to become a remnant low on Sunday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The depression is now about 500 miles (800 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour), the NHC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)