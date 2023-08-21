US NHC says Tropical Storm Gert forms, to be short-lived

Tropical Storm Gert formed in the Atlantic Ocean about 485 miles (780 km) east of the Northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

With maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour), Gert is expected to dissipate in about 24 hours, the NHC said.

