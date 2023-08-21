Left Menu

US NHC says Tropical Storm Gert forms, to be short-lived

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2023 09:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 09:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Tropical Storm Gert formed in the Atlantic Ocean about 485 miles (780 km) east of the Northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

With maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour), Gert is expected to dissipate in about 24 hours, the NHC said.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

