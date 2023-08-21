Left Menu

Himachal rains: Ten people trapped in reservoir rescued after night-long operation

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-08-2023 10:48 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 10:47 IST
Himachal rains: Ten people trapped in reservoir rescued after night-long operation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ten people, who were trapped in the reservoir at the Kol Dam Hydel Project in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, have been rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after an overnight operation, officials said on Monday.

Five employees of the forest department were among the 10 rescued.

A large number of logs had floated into the reservoir following heavy rains in the past few days and the five employees along with some locals had gone to take stock of the situation.

However, their boat got trapped due to heavy silt and logs near Tattapani, they said.

A team of the 14 Battalion of the NDRF left for the site in a steamer boat of the dam authority around 11:30 pm on Sunday night while one of the NDRF swimmers anchored the boat. The rescue operation was completed around 2:30 am, officials said.

It was a difficult operation as navigation became tough during the night. All the ten people have been rescued safely, Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, Arindam Chaudhary, who was at the spot, told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023