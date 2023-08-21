Fire at biscuit-making unit in Bengal's Kharagpur

A fire broke out at a biscuit-making factory in Kharagpur in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Monday morning, officials said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to put off the flames, first spotted around 9:15 am, they said. There was no immediate report of casualty or anyone being trapped inside the factory that is located on the outskirts of Kharagpur town. All workers on the morning shift of the biscuit-manufacturing unit were safely evacuated, the officials said. The fire was believed to have been triggered by a short circuit in the unit, they added.

