Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes near Machala, Ecuador- USGS
Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2023 11:22 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 11:21 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck near Machala in Ecuador on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 60.6 kilometres (37.66 miles), USGS said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
