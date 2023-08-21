Left Menu

Maharashtra: Gram Panchayat in Latur resolves to deny inheritance rights to sons who don't take care of elderly parents

A gram panchayat in Latur district of Maharashtra has passed a resolution stating that not taking care of elderly parents will result in their sons and daughters-in-law losing inheritance property rights.This resolution was passed in the Independence Day meeting of Yerol gram panchayat in Shiroor-Anantpal tehsil, deputy Sarpanch Satish Sindalkar told PTI.Apart from village sarpanch Sukumar Lokre, the meeting was also attended by an agriculture assistant, village development officer and villagers.Village development officer Keshav Madiboyne read out the previous minutes.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 21-08-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 20:00 IST
Maharashtra: Gram Panchayat in Latur resolves to deny inheritance rights to sons who don't take care of elderly parents
  • Country:
  • India

A gram panchayat in Latur district of Maharashtra has passed a resolution stating that not taking care of elderly parents will result in their sons and daughters-in-law losing inheritance property rights.

This resolution was passed in the Independence Day meeting of Yerol gram panchayat in Shiroor-Anantpal tehsil, deputy Sarpanch Satish Sindalkar told PTI.

Apart from village sarpanch Sukumar Lokre, the meeting was also attended by an agriculture assistant, village development officer and villagers.

''Village development officer Keshav Madiboyne read out the previous minutes. After that, issues such as removing encroachment from the main road and chowks in the village, providing a graveyard for the Lingayat community, building a community temple, supplying drinking water, making roads free of encroachment, and stopping illegal liquor trade were discussed and decisions were taken,'' Sindalkar said.

The meeting also discussed the issue of elderly parents being not looked after by their sons and daughters-in-law, he said.

''It was decided to deny the benefits of government schemes to those children who don't take care of their elderly parents. A resolution was passed unanimously to not register names of the sons under inheritance rights in the gram panchayat records who don't take care of their parents,'' Deputy Sarpanch said.

He claimed this resolution is being welcomed in Latur district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023