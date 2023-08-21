Sandeep Navlakhe resigns as Tata Projects executive vice president

Tata Projects Executive Vice President Sandeep Navlakhe, who played a crucial role in construction of the new Parliament, has resigned from the key post in the company.

He has been responsible for buildings, factories and airports business unit at the company.

''Sandeep Navlakhe, the man behind the end to end delivery of India's new parliament building, Executive Vice President of Tata Projects Ltd, has called it quits at the company,'' a statement said.

Speaking to PTI, Navlakhe cited ''better growth opportunities'' as key reasons for his resignation.

He declined to make any further comments with respect to his resignation and future opportunities.

However industry sources said, he had tendered his resignation about two months ago and Monday August 21, 2023 was his last serving day at Tata Projects as Executive Vice President.

A BITS Pilani alumina, Navlakhe has 32 years of experience in the construction industry, having previously worked at Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for more than two decades.

He has expertise in tendering, planning and execution and commercial acumen.

Navlakhe has also delivered various other key infrastructure projects like greenfield Prayagraj Airport, India's first maritime museum, the country's first smog tower, several tall residential towers, and Puri Parikrama Project, among others.

Tata Projects is a leading technology led engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company in India.

