I don't pay attention to what BJP leaders say about development works in Bihar: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asserted that he does not pay attention to what BJP leaders say about development works in the state.Talking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing construction of J P Ganga Path, a road project to ease travelling between east and west Patna, said, We have undertaken many development works for the overall growth of Bihar.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-08-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 20:56 IST
I don't pay attention to what BJP leaders say about development works in Bihar: Nitish
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asserted that he does not pay attention to what BJP leaders say about development works in the state.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing construction of J P Ganga Path, a road project to ease travelling between east and west Patna, said, ''We have undertaken many development works for the overall growth of Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan's initiatives are visible and several infrastructure projects are expected to be completed soon.'' Asked about BJP leaders' accusation of lack of development projects under the current regime in Bihar, he said, ''I don't really pay attention to what they say about development works. When I was with them, they never said such things... Let them say whatever they want... it does not have any value.'' Kumar asked the officials concerned to complete the remaining work of the J P Ganga Path project at the earliest.

The project, the ground-breaking ceremony of which was held on October 11, 2013, is planned to ease connectivity between east and west Patna and reduce traffic congestion on the Ashok Rajpath.

The first phase of the J P Ganga Path was open to the public on June 24 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

