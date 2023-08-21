Cyclone Nine forms, to be storm before reaching Texas coast- US hurricane center

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine formed near the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become a storm before it reaches the Texas coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The system was located about 480 miles (770 km) east-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, packing maximum sustained winds of 30 miles (45 km) per hour, the Miami-based forecaster said. The system is expected to become a tropical depression later on Monday, and move inland over south Texas early on Tuesday.

It could bring 3 to 5 inches (7.6 to 12.7 cm) of total rainfall, with isolated higher amounts of 7 inches (17.8 cm), which could lead to flash and urban flooding, the hurricane center said, issuing a storm warning.

