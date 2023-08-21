Left Menu

Odisha approves 9 new industrial projects worth Rs 873 crore

The project will come up at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district.Vikram Private Limiteds expansion project for a 0.12 MTPA SMS and 0.1 MTPA TMT plant located in Lahunipada in Sundargarh also got the approval, said the official.The SLSWCA also approved Coastal Biotech Private Limiteds corn processing and corn starch manufacturing unit.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-08-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 21:32 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
The Odisha government on Monday approved nine new projects worth investment of Rs 873 crore which will create employment opportunities for 2,500 people in the state, an official said. The approval was made at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by chief secretary PK Jena. Petronet LNG Limited's compressed biogas and fermented organic manure plant will be set up with an annual capacity of 33,065 M in Deogarh district, the official said.

Pearl Precision Products Private Limited also received the approval for a cutting-edge plastic faucet, water tank, pipes, and fittings manufacturing unit at Paradeep Plastic Park in Jagatsinghpur district.

Indopet Polyplast Private Limited has received the nod to establish a high-capacity manufacturing unit for food-grade pet bottles, jars and pre-forms, with an annual capacity of 8,000 MT in Khurda district, the official said.

The state government also approved TRL Krosaki Refractories Limited's proposal. The project will be set up in Jharsuguda district. It will have a 57,000 MT basic raw material grinding unit, an 11,700 MT monolithic raw material grinding unit, an 8,900 MT high alumina raw material grinding unit, and a 14,400 MT grog processing unit. The government also approved Chosun Sarvesh Refractories Private Limited's 14,400 MT Tap Hole Clay unit. It will be located at Kuanramunda in Sundargarh district. Chosun is a South Korean company.

Saizar Enterprise Private Limited will set up a steel processing unit for HR and CR coil. The project will come up at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district.

Vikram Private Limited’s expansion project for a 0.12 MTPA SMS and 0.1 MTPA TMT plant located in Lahunipada in Sundargarh also got the approval, said the official.

The SLSWCA also approved Coastal Biotech Private Limited’s corn processing and corn starch manufacturing unit. This venture, located at Bamuni Industrial Estate in Nabarangpur district, will leverage the district’s maize production capacity.

SNM Hotel And Resorts Private Limited will set up a hotel and resort facility at Chikiti in Ganjam, the official added.

