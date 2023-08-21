Chhattisgarh: 80-year-old woman killed by wild elephant in Korba
An 80-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarhs Korba district, a forest official said Monday.The incident took place in Ringaniya village under Katghora forest range on Sunday night when a herd of 12 elephants entered the village, the official said.One of the tuskers entered the house of Laxmin Bai and trampled her to death while she was asleep.
The incident took place in Ringaniya village under Katghora forest range on Sunday night when a herd of 12 elephants entered the village, the official said.
''One of the tuskers entered the house of Laxmin Bai and trampled her to death while she was asleep. Her family members managed to escape from the house. A forest team reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem,'' he said.
''The kin of the woman have been given immediate relief of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed after completion of necessary formalities,'' he added.
Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of the state, especially in districts like Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur and Balrampur, have been a major cause of concern over the last one decade, officials said.
