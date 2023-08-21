Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 80-year-old woman killed by wild elephant in Korba

An 80-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarhs Korba district, a forest official said Monday.The incident took place in Ringaniya village under Katghora forest range on Sunday night when a herd of 12 elephants entered the village, the official said.One of the tuskers entered the house of Laxmin Bai and trampled her to death while she was asleep.

PTI | Korba | Updated: 21-08-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 21:54 IST
Chhattisgarh: 80-year-old woman killed by wild elephant in Korba
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 80-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a forest official said Monday.

The incident took place in Ringaniya village under Katghora forest range on Sunday night when a herd of 12 elephants entered the village, the official said.

''One of the tuskers entered the house of Laxmin Bai and trampled her to death while she was asleep. Her family members managed to escape from the house. A forest team reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem,'' he said.

''The kin of the woman have been given immediate relief of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed after completion of necessary formalities,'' he added.

Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of the state, especially in districts like Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur and Balrampur, have been a major cause of concern over the last one decade, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
3
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023