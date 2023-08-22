Left Menu

Storm brewing in Gulf of Mexico to strengthen en route to Texas

Offshore operations in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico accounts for 15% of total crude oil production and 5% of total dry natural gas output.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2023 03:10 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 03:01 IST
Storm brewing in Gulf of Mexico to strengthen en route to Texas
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

A storm system brewing in the Gulf of Mexico could strengthen into a named storm as it takes aim at the Texas coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The system, named Tropical Depression Nine, was about 375 miles (600 km) east-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, and was packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph), the Miami-based hurricane center said. It could cause coastal flooding along the south Texas coast between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The depression will likely bring 3 to 5 inches (7.6 to 12.7 cm) of rainfall, with isolated higher amounts of 7 inches (17.8 cm) on Tuesday and Wednesday, the hurricane center said. There are a total of five storm systems now swirling in the Atlantic Ocean, with U.S. forecasters recently saying they now expect a more dangerous Atlantic storm season than previously projected.

Tropical storms are closely watched, especially in the Gulf of Mexico, because of the threat they pose to offshore oil and natural gas production in the United States and Mexico. Offshore operations in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico accounts for 15% of total crude oil production and 5% of total dry natural gas output.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
2
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023