PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug. 22

Headlines SoftBank's Arm unveils plans for biggest US IPO in nearly two years

British serial killer Lucy Letby to spend life in prison after murdering 7 babies Xi Jinping to pay state visit to South Africa ahead of BRICS gathering

Rishi Sunak's policies will add to UK asylum backlog, think-tank warns Overview

SoftBank-owned chip designer Arm has started the final countdown to the biggest US initial public offering in almost two years, unveiling a preliminary prospectus for a Nasdaq listing that is set to take place early next month. Nurse Lucy Letby, Britain's most prolific serial child killer in modern times, will spend the rest of her life behind bars, a judge ordered on Monday following her conviction for murdering seven newborn babies and trying to kill another six.

China President Xi Jinping was set to arrive in South Africa to lead a Chinese push to expand the BRICS emerging-market bloc, ahead of a gathering in Johannesburg of the leaders of dozens of developing nations. Tens of thousands of people crossing into the UK via the Channel will be cast into "limbo" in need of government support, as a result of the newly passed Illegal Migration Act, according to the Institute for Public Policy Research, a think-tank.

