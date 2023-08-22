Anurag Thakur visits rain-affected villages in Himachal Pradesh

Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur on Tuesday visited rain-affected villages in this district of Himachal Pradesh and took stock of the situation. He enquired about the loss caused to houses, roads and fields amid heavy rains and assured the affected people of adequate relief. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was closely monitoring the situation. The Information and Broadcasting minister later left for Dehra sub division of Kangra district to monitor the flood situation there. Normal life has taken a hit following heavy rains in the district since Monday night, with the water level in the river Beas and its tributaries rising.

Officials said attendance in schools at most places was thin as parents preferred not to send their wards to schools due to the bad weather. Reports also said that road traffic has come to a grinding halt at many places and people are forced to move from one place to another barefoot. ''So far, Hamirpur district has suffered a loss of Rs 419 crore during the current monsoon season (since June 24) and 16 people have died,'' Deputy Commissioner, Hamirpur, Hemraj Bairwa said.

A spokesperson of the district administration appealed to the people not to venture out during the rains and refrain from going towards the River Beas.

