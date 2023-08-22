Left Menu

Tropical Storm Harold speeds toward Texas, heavy rains expected

Tropical Storm Harold was on Tuesday barreling toward the southern tip of Texas where it threatened to produce damaging winds and heavy downpours that could cause flash flooding and minor structural damage.

Reuters | Texas | Updated: 22-08-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 17:43 IST
Tropical Storm Harold speeds toward Texas, heavy rains expected
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tropical Storm Harold was on Tuesday barreling toward the southern tip of Texas where it threatened to produce damaging winds and heavy downpours that could cause flash flooding and minor structural damage. The storm, located 155 miles (245 km) east-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, was packing 45 miles per hour winds as it moved northwest at 18 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory at 5 a.m. EST.

The storm was expected to move inland over south Texas by midday on Tuesday and produce 3 to 5 inches (7-12 cm) of rain in many parts of the area, the center said. Harold put some 1.3 million people in Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley under a tropical storm warning.

"Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage," the National Weather Service said in its forecast. In anticipation of the storm, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the deployment of state emergency response resources and an increase in the readiness level of the state's emergency operations center.

"I encourage Texans to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of state and local officials and emergency management personnel as they work together to keep communities safe," he said in a statement on Monday night. The storm could cause flooding in poor drainage areas, minor coastal flooding and minor structural damage. It has the potential to also cause scattered power and communications outages, the service said.

Portions of northern Coahuila and Nuevo Leon in Mexico could also see flash flooding and landslides, the service said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023