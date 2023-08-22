President Murmu to inaugurate smart cities convention in Indore on September 27

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate National Smart City Convention on September 27 at Indore in Madhya Pradesh. At least 2,000 delegates from 100 smart cities in the country will participate in the convention to share innovations of the smart city projects, Indore Lok Sabha member Shankar Lalwani said on Tuesday.

"I had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March requesting that the National Smart Cities convention be hosted in Indore. It is a matter of pride for us that our city will host this conference for the first time," said Lalwani, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development.

The convention, organised by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, will be held from September 27 to 29, he said.

Innovations of smart city projects running in 100 cities across the country will be shared during the conference, and cities that are performing excellently will also be awarded, Lalwani added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)