Residents should focus on making Rajasthan country's leading state by 2030: CM Gehlot

Lauding Rajasthan's progress in all sectors, including health and education, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said every resident should focus on making it the country's leading state by 2030.

Speaking at a programme to launch 'Rajasthan-Mission 2030' at the Birla auditorium here, he said its endeavour is to reach out to one crore residents of the state and seek suggestions to make Rajasthan ''number one'' in the country.

He said this should be on everyone's agenda and people across all sections, subject experts, students, businesses, traders, intellectuals and employees should send in their suggestions till September 15. Based on these, a ''Vision 2030'' document for Rajasthan will be prepared by September 30, the chief minister added.

The Rajasthan government will conduct face-to-face survey of people under 'Rajasthan-Mission 2030' through Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitras and Mahatma Gandhi Seva Preraks.

It has also constituted a special team who will reach out to people to source their views and ideas through telephonic surveys and IVRs, officials said.

The chief minister also launched a website (mission2030.rajasthan.gov.in) through which people can share their expectations and suggestions in form of videos and creative articles.

''The idea of 'Mission 2030' came because we have come to such a situation today where we have progressed a lot. We are to exploit several minerals available here. Crude oil is being explored and a refinery is being set up in Barmer. We are ahead in sectors of education and health,'' Gehlot said.

Asserting that his government's schemes are being replicated in other states too, he said, ''People in other Indian states are asking why can't the poor get insurance of Rs 25 lakhs? Why can't the price of a gas cylinder be reduced to Rs 500 like Rajasthan? Our state has achieved an unprecedented ranking of number two in the country in terms of economic growth rate.'' Gehlot added that there is no dearth of money in the coffers of the Rajasthan government. ''Despite the Covid pandemic, we have increased the pace of development in Rajasthan by 4 times in the last 4.5 years. Our endeavour should be to take the pace of development to 10 times by 2030. We have developed Rajasthan in every way and reduced inflation,'' he said.

''It is my dream that Rajasthan competes with the developed countries of the world and foreigners come here in search of jobs and business opportunities,'' the chief minister said.

''Together, we should make a plan on how to increase the per capita income by 10 times in Rajasthan. Every person in Rajasthan must contribute to this campaign,'' he said.

Gehlot added that Rajasthan was fast surpassing Gujarat in road construction and an excellent network of roads and highways is being laid in the state. A total of 1.4 lakh kilometres of roads has been laid in the last five years, he added.

''This mission is for all residents of Rajasthan, be it students, authors or opposition parties. This is not a personal agenda, it should be everyone's agenda,'' he said.

Around 50 years ago, Gehlot said, famines and water crises were frequent but now, things have changed and the state has progressed.

''What do we not have here in Rajasthan? IIT, IIM and IIIT are there. Medical colleges are being set up in every district. We are ahead in education and medical services,'' he said.

The chief minister said, ''It is the duty of everyone to dream and that is why we have launched this to dream of Rajasthan's future.'' He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pass a law in Parliament to provide the right to social justice to all.

Gehlot also targeted the Centre on the occasion for not giving a national project status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). If the Centre is obstinate, then ''I am also determined to complete the ERCP project in the state'', Gehlot added.

The state government is also organising essay competitions across schools and colleges to enable children and youngsters to share their expectations, ideas and suggestions for 'Mission 2030'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)