Left Menu

Panic grips residents as groundwater oozes out of floors in Rishikesh

Groundwater has begun to ooze out of the floors of some houses in Ganganagar area of Uttarakhand due to incessant rains, causing concern among residents and authorities. The continuing spell of heavy rains this monsoon has worsened the situation with water seeping through the floors of houses, Ekant Goyal, a social worker in Ganganagar locality, said.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 22-08-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 19:40 IST
Panic grips residents as groundwater oozes out of floors in Rishikesh
  • Country:
  • India

Groundwater has begun to ooze out of the floors of some houses in Ganganagar area of Uttarakhand due to incessant rains, causing concern among residents and authorities. ''The area is located along the banks of the Ganga and due to the absence of a proper drainage system, it is perpetually waterlogged during the rainy season. The continuing spell of heavy rains this monsoon has worsened the situation with water seeping through the floors of houses,'' Ekant Goyal, a social worker in Ganganagar locality, said. Retired government official Anoop Mittal attributed the problem to a sudden rise in the ground water level in the area following heavy rains. ''It is the failure of the sewer system in Ganganagar area. The state government should take immediate steps to flush out water from the area and conduct a geological study of the groundwater sources for the safety of the houses in Ganganagar,'' he said. Some residents are so scared that they are planning to sell off their properties in the colony and shift elsewhere. ''It is all a result of unplanned development. Housing maps were approved by the authorities without caring whether they were blocking aquifers. As a consequence, structures came up over acquifers replete with water which are now oozing through the floors,'' Uttarakhand Jan Vikas Manch president Ashutosh Sharma said, adding that a new sewer plan should be made for Rishikesh for the next 100 years. Rishikesh municipal commissioner Rahul Kumar Goyal, however, said immediate steps are being taken to pump out water from the area. State Urban Development Minister Premchand Aggrawal also visited the colony to take stock of the situation. ''When Ganganagar was being built, the authorities did not pay as much attention to putting in place a proper drainage system as required. The six inch sewer line in the area got choked with slush leading to waterlogging which may have led to the situation,'' he said. The state government has signed an agreement with a German company to prepare a foolproof sewage plan for the entire Rishikesh and lay the sewer lines by next year as a permanent solution to the problem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023