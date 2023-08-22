Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St loses steam as higher Treasury yields weigh, Nvidia erases gains

Wall Street's main indexes pared gains on Tuesday, as U.S. Treasury yields rose on growing worries about interest rates staying higher for longer, while gains in Nvidia shares fizzled out in the run up to the chip designer's earnings. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note scaled over 15-year highs after a brief pullback, dragging equities lower.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:10 IST
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note scaled over 15-year highs after a brief pullback, dragging equities lower. "The reason why we're seeing pressure on U.S. stock market today is that we're seeing the reality of higher yields having an impact on markets," said Phil Blancato, chief executive officer of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management.

The bond selloff has been driven by evidence of a strong U.S. economy, which dampened hopes of the Federal Reserve easing monetary policy anytime soon. Wall Street had regained some ground on Monday due to a rally in Nvidia and other tech stocks.

Investors will be keen to see if Nvidia's results and forecast can match heightened market expectations following a blockbuster report last quarter that fueled a blistering rally in tech stocks amid the frenzy around artificial intelligence. "If they really came out and said the demand for AI is less than expected, the entire market is going to be impacted," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield.

Shares of Nvidia hit an all-time high of $481.87 soon after markets opened but were last down 1.5%. Other big technology and growth stocks such as Microsoft , Alphabet and Tesla rose between 0.7% and 2.7%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at a meeting in Jackson Hole on Friday, which will be closely monitored by investors for more clues on the direction for U.S. interest rates. Traders' bets of a pause in rate hikes next month stand at 84.5%, while odds of a 25 basis point rate hike in November have risen to nearly 39% from about 35.8% a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

At 9:59 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 21.71 points, or 0.06%, at 34,441.98, the S&P 500 was up 2.95 points, or 0.07%, at 4,402.72, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 19.74 points, or 0.15%, at 13,517.33. Keeping the Dow under pressure, sports retailer Nike fell 0.5% after a downbeat profit forecast from Dick's Sporting Goods.

Among other stocks, Lowe's Cos rose 3.1% after the home improvement retailer topped quarterly profit estimates. Activision Blizzard gained 1.0% after Microsoft offered to sell the "Call of Duty" maker's non-European streaming rights to Ubisoft Entertainment to get the deal past British regulators.

U.S. regional lenders KeyCorp and Comerica slipped 1.9% and 1.3%, respectively, following an S&P downgrade. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.17-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week highs and 8 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and 76 new lows.

