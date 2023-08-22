Left Menu

Haryana town, country planning dept seals 14 more commercial establishments in residential areas

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning DTCP conducted its drive against illegal commercial establishments running in private residential colonies for the second consecutive day on Tuesday and sealed 14 more establishments in DLF Phase 2, a senior officer said.According to an official statement, showcause notices and restoration orders were issued to more than 150 illegal commercial activities in DLF Phase II by DTP Enforcement but most of the activity operators neither gave satisfactory response nor restored the property.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:37 IST
The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) conducted its drive against illegal commercial establishments running in private residential colonies for the second consecutive day on Tuesday and sealed 14 more establishments in DLF Phase 2, a senior officer said.

According to an official statement, showcause notices and restoration orders were issued to more than 150 illegal commercial activities in DLF Phase II by DTP Enforcement but most of the activity operators neither gave satisfactory response nor restored the property. The sealing campaign was conducted by a team led by DTP Enforcement DTPE Manish Yadav and 14 activities being run from seven houses were sealed. These activities were being run on Jacaranda Marg and Bougainvillea Marg.

"Fourteen commercial activities have been sealed in DLF Phase II today. The sealing campaign of the enforcement team will continue. There is an appeal to the people to stop these activities at their own level otherwise there will be no relief in the sealing action on the spot. So far, about 100 activities have been sealed in different licence colonies," Yadav said. On Monday, the wing sealed 19 commercial establishments running illegally in private residential colonies in DLF Phase 3.

