Left Menu

Working on 'war-footing' to check spread of dengue; over 1 lakh notices issued: MCD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 21:03 IST
Working on 'war-footing' to check spread of dengue; over 1 lakh notices issued: MCD
Reprensentative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

More than one lakh legal notices and 27,100 penalties have been issued for violations during the inspection of households and other premises for detecting the breeding of mosquito larvae in the last few months, according to data shared by civic authorities on Tuesday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in a statement, said construction sites are the most vulnerable spots with breeding of mosquitoes found at 21 per cent of the sites, followed by government offices, parks and nurseries, and educational institutions.

The civic body asserted that it is working on a ''war-footing'' to check the spread of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

More than one lakh inspections are being done daily by malaria inspectors, DBC (domestic breeding checking) workers, field workers and officials of the public health department, the civic body said.

Ward-level special drives and awareness campaign taking place in all 12 zones of the MCD, have been accelerated, and ''over 3,000 DBC workers and 2,000 field workers are working on a mission mode for detection of breeding of mosquito larvae and ensuring its destruction'', it said.

Over two crore house visits have been done by the DBC workers, anti-mosquito spray done at 7,89,995 houses, buildings and their premises, while ''1,04,960 legal notices and 27,100 challans have been issued'', the statement said.

Breeding was also found on the premises of a total of 1,76,765 houses, buildings and land premises, it added.

Nearly 350 dengue cases were recorded this year till August 5, according to a report issued by the MCD earlier.

Also, larvivorous fishes have been introduced at 189 water spots, officials said.

WhatsApp groups have also been created for all the 250 wards of the MCD with an objective to redress complaints and impart awareness among people, and 15 taskforce (inter-sectoral coordination committee) meetings with major stakeholders have been convened as part of the campaign, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023