A massive star torn apart by a giant Black Hole

Astronomers, using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the European Space Agency's XMM-Newton, have conducted a thorough forensic investigation of a massive star destroyed by a supermassive black hole. The two powerful observatories studied the amount of nitrogen and carbon near this black hole, which astronomers believe were created inside the star before it was ripped apart as it ventured too close to the insatiable giant.

While many examples of "tidal disruption events" have been observed in recent years, this particular event, named ASASSN-14li, marks a unique case study. Tidal disruption events occur when the relentless gravitational forces of a massive black hole rip apart a nearby star, producing a spectacular outburst of energy or flare as the star's remains are violently heated.

When discovered in Nov. 2014, ASASSN-14li was the closest tidal disruption event to Earth, residing a mere 290 million light-years away. This proximity has allowed astronomers to get an unparalleled level of detail into the remains of the ill-fated star.

Lead author Jon Miller of the University of Michigan and his team applied new theoretical models to make improved estimates, compared to previous work, of the amount of nitrogen and carbon around the black hole.

"The relative amount of nitrogen to carbon that we found points to material from the interior of a doomed star weighing about three times the mass of the Sun," said co-author Brenna Mockler of Carnegie Observatories and the University of California, Los Angeles.

The star that met its end in ASASSN-14li is believed to be one of the most massive ever observed to be torn apart by a black hole to date. What also makes the ASASSN-14li result interesting is the potential it holds for future investigations. Estimating the masses of stars torn apart by black holes could become a powerful tool for identifying star clusters surrounding supermassive black holes in more distant galaxies.

Until now, there was speculation that the elements observed in X-rays might have emanated from gas discharged in previous eruptions from the supermassive black hole. However, the patterns of elements scrutinized here strongly appear to have originated from a single star.

The findings are in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.