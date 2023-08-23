Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

In Maui, Biden sees 'long road' ahead in recovering from deadly wildfires

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday praised the "remarkable resiliency" of the people of Maui, after wildfires killed more than 114 people on the Hawaiian island two weeks ago, and said America would stand by them for as long as it takes. "We're focused on what's next. That's rebuilding for the long term …and doing it together," said Biden, visibly moved after a tour of the blackened city of Lahaina. He added he would make sure "your voices are heard" and local traditions and wishes were respected.

U.S. Supreme Court asked to hear high school admissions case concerning race

A parents group backed by a conservative legal organization asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to consider whether an admissions policy aimed at diversifying an elite Virginia high school is racially discriminatory. The case over how students are selected to attend Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology came to the court two months after its conservative majority barred colleges and universities from considering race as a factor in admissions.

First Trump allies in Georgia election subversion case surrender

The first of Donald Trump's co-defendants in Georgia's criminal case accusing the former U.S. president and his associates of subverting his 2020 election loss surrendered at an Atlanta jail on Tuesday, according to county records and a statement. Trump's former lawyer John Eastman and Republican poll watcher Scott Hall both surrendered to the county sheriff's office, two days before Trump himself was set to turn himself in to face his fourth criminal indictment this year.

Death of Obama's personal chef ruled an accident

The death of former U.S. President Barack Obama's personal chef Tafari Campbell while paddleboarding in the Massachusetts resort community of Martha's Vineyard was an accident, a state official said on Tuesday. Timothy McGuirk, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, told the media that the cause of death was ruled as drowning and the manner of death was determined to be an accident.

US govt awards $1.4 billion for development of new COVID therapies, vaccines

The U.S. government said on Tuesday it had awarded $1.4 billion for the development of new therapies and vaccines against COVID-19, including a $326 million contract with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a next-generation antibody therapy for prevention of infections. The funding to Regeneron is a part of a $5 billion initiative dubbed "Project NextGen" by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Key hearing for U.S. carbon capture pipeline begins in Iowa

Iowa residents living along the route of the U.S.'s largest proposed carbon capture and storage (CCS) pipeline told state regulators they were worried about possible ruptures and land takings at the start of a hearing that will determine the fate of the project. The hearing, which could last weeks, is a major test for the $5.5 billion pipeline proposed by Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions, and for CCS, which the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden sees as a critical tool in fighting climate change.

Maui wildfire victims fear land grab may threaten Hawaiian culture

Deborah Loeffler felt she could not lose much more after a wildfire destroyed the home in Maui, where five generations of her family have lived, and a son died the same day on the U.S. mainland. Grieving and overwhelmed, Loeffler was soon beset by emails with unsolicited proposals she sell the Lahaina beachfront plot in Maui where her grandfather built their teal-green wooden home in the 1940s.

Storm Hilary moves north after drenching Southern California, Southwest

Storm Hilary flooded streets, downed power lines and triggered mudslides across Southern California on Monday after unleashing record-breaking downpours overnight, but no U.S. deaths were attributed to the storm and fears of disaster dissipated. Hilary arrived in California as a rare tropical storm that dumped 4 to 5 inches (10 to 12 cm) of rain on coastal areas and 10 inches (25 cm) or more in the mountains, National Weather Service meteorologist Richard Thompson said. He called it the first landfallen tropical storm in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939.

New Biden student loan plan cuts payments for millions, White House says

The Biden administration on Tuesday said it was overhauling student loan repayment plans, seeking to make payments more affordable by reducing the amount owed each month and curbing unpaid interest. The changes would save $1,000 a year for the typical borrower and $2,000 a year on loans taken by a typical graduate of a four-year U.S. public college or university, the White House and the Department of Education said, adding that tens of millions of Americans are eligible to enroll in the plan.

Number of US children killed by guns hit record high in 2021 - study

Child gun deaths in the United States have hit a record high, according to a new study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mortality database, the study published on Monday in the AAP's journal Pediatrics found that 4,752 children died from gun-related injuries in 2021, the latest year for which data was available, up from 4,368 in 2020 and 3,390 in 2019.

