Russia attacks grain facilities in Ukraine's Danube region - military

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-08-2023 10:43 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 10:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia overnight attacked with drones the south of Ukraine's southern Odesa and the Danube River regions, a key area for grain exports, causing fires in grain facilities, Ukrainian military and local authorities said on Wednesday.

"The enemy hit grain storage facilities and a production and transshipment complex in Danube region. A fire broke out in the warehouses and was quickly contained. Firefighters continue to work," military said on the Telegram messaging app.

