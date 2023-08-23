Russia attacks grain facilities in Ukraine's Danube region - military
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-08-2023 10:43 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 10:41 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia overnight attacked with drones the south of Ukraine's southern Odesa and the Danube River regions, a key area for grain exports, causing fires in grain facilities, Ukrainian military and local authorities said on Wednesday.
"The enemy hit grain storage facilities and a production and transshipment complex in Danube region. A fire broke out in the warehouses and was quickly contained. Firefighters continue to work," military said on the Telegram messaging app.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says it hit Ukrainian command post in Pokrovsk region - Interfax
Russia says three killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk city
Russia shoots down two Ukrainian drones near Moscow - defence ministry
Two dead after Russian attack on residential area in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia -local official
Russia shoots down two Ukrainian drones near Moscow - defence ministry