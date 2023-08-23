Russia attacks grain facilities in Ukraine's Danube region - military

Russia overnight attacked with drones the south of Ukraine's southern Odesa and the Danube River regions, a key area for grain exports, causing fires in grain facilities, Ukrainian military and local authorities said on Wednesday.

"The enemy hit grain storage facilities and a production and transshipment complex in Danube region. A fire broke out in the warehouses and was quickly contained. Firefighters continue to work," military said on the Telegram messaging app.

