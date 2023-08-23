Planets far less common in Milky Way's outskirts: Study

A new study has found that stars on the outskirts of our Milky Way galaxy harbour fewer of the most common types of planets, suggesting that the process of planet formation might differ from one galactic neighbourhood to the next.

Stars far from the galactic plane, a region densely populated with stars, notably lack two predominant planet categories: Super-Earth, hulking versions of our planet, and sub-Neptunes, possibly smaller versions of Neptune.

Led by Jon Zink of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), a team of astronomers utilized data from NASA's retired Kepler Space Telescope to conduct a kind of demographic survey of the galaxy. During its primary and secondary missions, Kepler discovered over 3,300 confirmed planets, as well as many candidates that have yet to be confirmed. The team used updated techniques to refine the planet count. By focusing on planets with orbital periods ranging from one to 40 days, the study narrowed down its sample to 2,038 planets.

In the next step, precision stellar mapping from the European Space Agency's Gaia mission was incorporated to precisely establish the positions of the host stars in relation to the galaxy.

They found a "galactic location trend" - stars oscillate up and down on the galactic plane over millions of years as they orbit the galaxy's center. Those ranging far from the galactic plane host super-Earth or sub-Neptune exoplanets.

The study proposes several explanations for this pattern. One possibility revolves around "high amplitude" stars - older systems with elongated orbits that might experience gravitational instability, leading to planet ejections. Alternatively, variations in abundances for certain elements among different stellar systems might influence planet formations.

The study highlights another surprising trend. Traditionally, "sub-Saturns" - gas giants akin to Saturn, but smaller - are considered to be closely linked to Jupiter-like planets during planet formation. However, the research challenges this notion. For planets with orbital periods surpassing 10 days, the study uncovered an intriguing pattern: three times more sub-Saturns were observed than warm-Jupiters - gas giants hotter than Jupiter but not among the hottest. This finding hints that the close relationship during planet formation is between sub-Saturns and sub-Neptunes, rather than sub-Saturns and Jovian planets.