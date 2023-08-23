Left Menu

U'khand: Pindar river in spate following heavy rains, threatens to flood Tharali town

Water levels of the Pindar river and its tributary Pranmati in Uttarakhand s Chamoli district rose again on Wednesday following heavy rains, threatening to flood places located along their banks. Intermittent heavy rains have been lashing areas close to the banks of Pindar and Pranmati since August 13, he said.

Water levels of the Pindar river and its tributary Pranmati in Uttarakhand 's Chamoli district rose again on Wednesday following heavy rains, threatening to flood places located along their banks. Both Pindar and Pranmati are in spate once again following which a flood-like situation has arisen in Tharali town located on the banks of Pindar, Additional Information Officer Ravindra Negi said. Intermittent heavy rains have been lashing areas close to the banks of Pindar and Pranmati since August 13, he said. Landslides also continue to block several roads in the hill district. The Badrinath National Highway is blocked due to landslide debris at Chhinka and Maithana near Chamoli. The road is also blocked in Nandprayag, Pagalnala and Belakuchi, the official added. Schools in Dasholi and Nandnagar blocks of the district have been closed in view of heavy rains. Heavy rains and inclement weather over the past few days in Rudraprayag district of the state has also hit the helicopter services to Kedarnath, nodal officer Rahul Chaubey said. Trans Bharat Aviation and Himalaya Heli -- the two private aviation companies which provide heli services to Kedarnath from Guptkashi and Sirsi -- have had to drastically reduce the number of sorties to and from the Himalayan temple due to continuing bad weather, he said.

