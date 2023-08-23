Left Menu

Arunachal governor asks BRO to integrate remote border villages

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 23-08-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 14:44 IST
Arunachal governor asks BRO to integrate remote border villages
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnail has encouraged the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to expedite the integration of remote border villages under the vibrant village programme and foster inclusivity and development in border areas of the state.

The governor, who is on a two-day visit to East Siang district, during a meeting with BRO’s Project Brahmank chief engineer AK Mishra at Pasighat on Tuesday, underscored the need to keep the road maintained so as to cause least discomfort to villagers.

Parnaik stressed on timely completion of roads and ensuring proper quality of work, an official statement informed here on Wednesday.

The BRO chief engineer provided a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing projects under Project Brahmank, focusing on enhancing regional connectivity and local development.

The governor, while recognising the paramount importance of robust road communication, underlined the need to accelerate the pace of road construction to ensure timely completion of nationally significant projects and the uplift of local communities.

The governor added that improved road infrastructure would have a far-reaching positive impact on the socio-economic conditions of rural population. Parnaik, while highlighting enhanced access to education and healthcare services as a significant benefit due to good roads, pointed out the potential for increased tourism given the state's natural beauty. He urged the BRO and all individuals associated with the premier road construction agency to actively participate in the developmental trajectory of Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor complimented the BRO, Project Brahmank and all its personnel for their dedicated and committed efforts to progress strategic roads in difficult terrain and conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023