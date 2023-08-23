Creecy calls for funding of environmental challenges

Left Menu

The Minister made these remarks as she has travelled to Vancouver, Canada, to participate in the 7th Global Environment Facility (GEF) Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-08-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 17:23 IST
The Minister will participate in a panel discussion titled “Solutions for a Healthy Planet: Responsible, Inclusive and Transformative Governance”. Image Credit: Pexels
Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy has called on developed countries to meet their commitments to fund the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund, which seeks to address climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

“South Africa calls on developed countries to meet their commitments to this fund in accordance with the Rio Principles, in particular the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR) and Article 20 of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD),” Creecy said on Wednesday.

“The 7th GEF Assembly takes place as the world tackles the triple environmental challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. The assembly provides the international community with an opportunity to discuss the key issue of funding required to meet these challenges through the GEF,” Creecy said.

Taking place from Wednesday until Friday, South Africa will assume a dual role in the GEF as both a recipient as well as a contributor.

“During the Assembly, the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund will be launched. The GEF Council has approved the establishment and the programming direction of this new fund,” the Minister said.

The assembly will feature high-level sessions, roundtables, side events, workshops, and networking opportunities.

The Minister will participate in a panel discussion titled “Solutions for a Healthy Planet: Responsible, Inclusive and Transformative Governance”.

Established on the eve of the 1992 Rio Earth Summit, the GEF is a partnership for international cooperation where 185 countries work together with international institutions, civil society organizations and the private sector, to address global environmental issues.

The GEF Assembly is composed of all 185 member countries and meets every three to four years at a ministerial level to review general policies as well as review and evaluate the GEF's operation based on reports submitted to Council.

They also review the membership of the facility and consider, for approval by consensus, amendments to the Instrument for the Establishment of the Restructured GEF on the basis of recommendations by the Council.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

