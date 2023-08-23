Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 strikes China's northeastern Liaoning - CENC
A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Dalian city in China's northeastern Liaoning province at 6:19 p.m. (1019 GMT) on Wednesday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 8 km (5 miles), CENC said.
