Prayers held across UP temples for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Prayers were held at prominent temples in Varanasi, Mathura and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's surface on Wednesday evening.

As the country witnesses an atmosphere of great happiness and expectation, maulanas in Rampur also offered prayers, raising their hands towards the sky, for the mission's success.

In Varanasi, special prayers started early in the morning with devotees in the Batuk Bhairav Temple performing Navagraha Puja and offering milk to the moon for the safe landing while prayers for the same were also offered to Maa Ganga during the world famous Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

A special prayer to Maa Ganga was performed by the Ganga Seva Nidhi (GSN) at Dashashwamedh Ghat for the mission's success, GSN president Sushant Mishra said.

In Mathura, special prayers were offered at the Daan Ghati Mandir Govardhan for the mission's successful completion, the priest of the temple said.

''Not only Giriraj Chalisa was recited eleven times, but Chappan Bhog was also offered to the deity,'' the Daan Ghati Mandir Govardhan's priest, Pawan Kaushik, said.

''A sincere prayer for some national cause to Giriraj Ji never goes waste,'' the priest said, adding that with Giriraj ji's grace, India will become the first country to land Vikram near the moon's south pole.

Prayers, including the recital of Giriraj Chalisa in the temple, by a large number of enthusiastic devotees were going on when the last report came in.

Havan yagyas are being performed in maths and temples in the Sangam city of Prayagraj. Prayers were also performed for the successful landing at the Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi, Shri Dharma Sanskrit Vidyalaya at Shivkuti and Shiv Koteshwar Mahadev Temple.

On Tuesday, havan puja and Rudrabhishek were performed at Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi. Batuk and saints performed havan along with Peethadhishwar Mahant Balveer Giri.

At the same time, prayers were offered at the Bade Hanuman temple of Bandhwa in Prayagraj.

The sand art of Chandrayaan-3 on the banks of Sangam by the students of the Department of Visual Arts, University of Allahabad, remained the center of attraction among the people on Tuesday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday said it is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) for its ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) to touch down on the lunar surface this evening.

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday, a feat not achieved by any country so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)