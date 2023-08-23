Left Menu

LCA Tejas successfully test-fires ASTRA beyond visual range missile

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented ADA, DRDO, CEMILAC, DG-AQA and the industry for the successful test firing of the missile from the Tejas-LCA. It has been designed to undertake the air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

LCA Tejas successfully test-fires ASTRA beyond visual range missile
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Indigenously-developed light combat aircraft Tejas on Wednesday successfully test-fired an ASTRA beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missile off the coast of Goa.

The missile release was successfully carried out from the aircraft at an altitude of about 20,000 feet, officials said.

''Tejas, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) LSP-7 successfully fired the ASTRA indigenous beyond visual range air-to-air missile off the coast of Goa on August 23,'' the defence ministry said.

It said all the objectives of the test were met and it was a perfect text book launch.

The test launch was monitored by the test director and scientists of Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) along with officials from Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DG-AQA). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented ADA, DRDO, CEMILAC, DG-AQA and the industry for the successful test firing of the missile from the Tejas-LCA. He said the launch would significantly enhance the combat prowess of Tejas and reduce the dependency on imported weapons.

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments. It has been designed to undertake the air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

