Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source

Novo Nordisk has hired Thermo Fisher as its second contract manufacturer for its hugely popular weight-loss drug Wegovy, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Thermo is doing the filling of the Wegovy injection pens at its factory in Greenville, North Carolina, the source said, declining to be named because the information is confidential.

Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products

Marlboro maker Altria Group said on Tuesday that its subsidiary e-cigarette firm NJOY has filed a complaint against rival Juul Labs with the U.S. International Trade Commission, seeking a ban on the import and sale of Juul products. The move escalates a dispute between the two e-cigarette makers after Juul filed a similar patent infringement case against NJOY at the ITC in June.

US govt awards $1.4 billion for development of new COVID therapies, vaccines

The U.S. government said on Tuesday it had awarded $1.4 billion for the development of new therapies and vaccines against COVID-19, including a $326 million contract with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a next-generation antibody therapy for prevention of infections. The funding to Regeneron is a part of a $5 billion initiative dubbed "Project NextGen" by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

3M names Bryan Hanson as CEO of its health care business

3M Co said on Tuesday that Bryan Hanson would be the chief executive officer of the healthcare company it plans to spin off. 3M last year disclosed plans to spin off its healthcare business into a listed company, in which the U.S. industrial giant would retain a 19.9% stake. The company expects to complete the spinoff by the end of 2023.

US FDA panel backs Otsuka's blood pressure treatment device

A panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday recommended the use of a device made by a unit of Otsuka Holdings in a type of surgery to treat high blood pressure. The FDA panel backed the use of the device made by the Japanese company's unit ReCor for renal denervation, which is indicated for use in patients whose hypertension, or high blood pressure, cannot be controlled with drugs.

Denmark may halt Ozempic subsidy for type 2 diabetes patients

Denmark should stop subsidising the use of Ozempic and other so-called GLP-1 drugs for patients suffering from type 2 diabetes, and instead pay for cheaper drugs as a preferred first option, a public commission said in a recommendation issued on Tuesday. The proposal will be subject to a hearing until Oct. 8, after which a decision will be made by the Danish Medicines Agency.

Roche inadvertently publishes positive interim trial data on lung cancer drug

Roche inadvertently published positive lung cancer drug trial data from an interim analysis, boosting the Swiss drug maker's shares even though more data will be needed to confirm the treatment's efficacy. Roche said on Wednesday that market participants had made it aware of the inadvertent disclosure of an interim data analysis on new immunotherapy tiragolumab, part of an experimental class of drugs known as anti-TIGIT.

U.S. drugmaker Mallinckrodt plans to file for bankruptcy protection

Mallinckrodt is planning to start bankruptcy proceedings in the coming days, the U.S. drugmaker said on Wednesday, as it struggles to make required settlement payments for lawsuits alleging that it helped fuel the U.S. opioid crisis. The company has entered into a restructuring agreement, which will help it to reduce its total debt by about $1.9 billion.

Medtronic raises profit forecast as surgeries return to pre-pandemic levels

Medtronic on Tuesday raised its annual profit forecast as the return of non-urgent surgery volumes to pre-pandemic levels boosted demand for its medical devices, sending its shares up 3%. Medtronic, which makes pacemakers, catheters and other tools used in heart and gastrointestinal surgeries, joins rivals, including Abbott Laboratories, Stryker and Boston Scientific, on benefiting from a rise in non-urgent surgeries.

Hong Kong details import ban on some Japanese seafood due to Fukushima release

Hong Kong has set up a special government team to monitor and review an import ban on some Japanese seafood due to the country's imminent release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. Hong Kong authorities will strengthen monitoring of seafood imports coming from Japan and publish daily radiation sample results so the public can see, the city's Permanent Secretary for Environment and Ecology Vivian Lau said.

(With inputs from agencies.)