Rajasthan govt's schemes brought excellent medical facilities to villages, towns: CM Gehlot

Effective implementation of the Rajasthan government's health schemes has led to excellent medical facilities becoming available in villages and towns, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday and added that the state's medical model is being appreciated across the country.

He also said the state government created a strong health infrastructure with full commitment and sensitivity.

In a statement, Gehlot said Rajasthan has become a model state in India in the health sector. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement medical schemes similar to those run by the Rajasthan government in the country.

Gehlot laid the foundation stone for 32 projects related to medical colleges and buildings of three nursing colleges that will cost an estimated Rs 887 crore. The chief minister inaugurated 36 projects that cost Rs 379 crore. Gehlot also flagged off six mobile cancer diagnosis vans that have been built at a cost of Rs 7.15 crore.

Urging the prime minister to adopt the Rajasthan model of health care, Gehlot said this will allow equal medical facilities to be provided to everyone. Apart from consulting experienced doctors from the state, the Rajasthan model should also be studied.

Directing to start the development works in a time-bound manner, Gehlot said India's tallest indoor patient department (IPD) tower with 1,200 beds is being constructed at Sawai Mansingh Hospital at a cost of Rs 538 crore. Since 2018, when the Congress government assumed charge, MBBS seats have increased from 1,850 to 3,830. Postgraduate seats have also been increased from 960 to 1,690. The government opened 26 new nursing colleges in four years, adding 1,560 seats, Gehlot said.

He added that the state government has now decided to set up medical colleges in Rajsamand, Jalore and Pratapgarh districts.

Medical and Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said the state is making unprecedented achievements in the health sector.

