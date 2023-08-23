West Bengal to announce host of policy steps to attract investment at Nov Business Summit: Amit Mitra

The West Bengal government will announce a host of policy decisions to facilitate and attract more investment during the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit, 2023, Amit Mitra, Principal Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said on Wednesday. The government is facilitating entrepreneurs through policies, Mitra said, adding that the state has a stable government, which works with the industry, and many new sectors will come and invest in the state. ''Several policies are in the process, which you will hear about in Bengal Global Business Summit. Besides, there are several interesting policies that the government is working on,'' Mitra told reporters on the sidelines of Confederation of Industry (CII) investor roadshows here. ''The Cabinet has passed some of them and... in the Bengal investment summit there will be a burst of policy areas, all of which promote greater investment,'' he said. A total of 40 countries have participated in the roadshows this year, he said. ''I think there is a feeling in the air among people abroad, as well as entrepreneurs at home, that Bengal is the place to go,'' Mitra said.

''We expect even greater investment offers in the upcoming Bengal Global Investment Summit to be held on November 21-22. We expect more sectors to emerge and also expect that international participation with technology-focussed entities will be a new development,'' Mitra added. He said Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employs 55,000 people in West Bengal and will add another 15,000 in the new campus. ''If we have 65,000 people in TCS, it will be larger than Bengaluru,'' Mitra said, adding that Jio is setting up a data centre, while Cognizant is employing 22,000 people, and Wipro 12,000 people in the state.

He said West Bengal is the fourth largest state in India with the state GDP in the current fiscal projected to be Rs 17 lakh crore, up from Rs 4.5 lakh crore in 2010-11.

Mitra said the government has focussed on macro management, fiscal and revenue deficit management, stimulation of the economy by capital expenditure, investment in agri and allied industries and infrastructure.

