Left Menu

NBCC sells commercial space worth Rs 821 crore in Delhi via auction

Further, as on date the company has sold 17.79 lakh sq ft through open e-auction having sale value of Rs 7,194.10 crore, NBCC said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 20:09 IST
NBCC sells commercial space worth Rs 821 crore in Delhi via auction
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned construction firm NBCC (India) Ltd has sold commercial properties worth Rs 821 crore at Nauroji Nagar in the national capital through an auction. In a statement on Wednesday, NBCC said it has conducted 20th auction for the sale of commercial space in the World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi.

''The company has sold 1.98 lakh sq ft built-up area for Rs 821.02 crore, out of which 1.23 lakh sq ft area having sale value of Rs 518.08 crore has been sold to private entities,'' it added. ''Further, as on date the company has sold 17.79 lakh sq ft through open e-auction having sale value of Rs 7,194.10 crore,'' NBCC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study space weather

SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study spa...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

 United States
4
Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Dutch Grand Prix

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Dutch Grand Prix

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023