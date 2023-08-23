Left Menu

U.S. says it seeks six-month extension to science agreement with China

The United States is seeking a six-month extension to a science and technology agreement with China so that it can undergo negotiations with Beijing to "amend and strengthen" the landmark deal, the State Department said on Wednesday. It does not commit the United States to a longer-term extension," a department spokesperson told Reuters.

23-08-2023
The United States is seeking a six-month extension to a science and technology agreement with China so that it can undergo negotiations with Beijing to "amend and strengthen" the landmark deal, the State Department said on Wednesday. For over 40 years, the agreement between the two countries has yielded cooperation across a range of scientific and technical fields, a powerful sign that the rivals could set aside their disputes and work together.

It is due to expire on Aug. 27. "This short-term six-month extension will keep the agreement in force while we seek authority to undertake negotiations to amend and strengthen the terms of the STA (Science and Technology Agreement). It does not commit the United States to a longer-term extension," a department spokesperson told Reuters.

