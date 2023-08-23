Following are the top stories at 9.44 pm: NATION MDS32 LDALL CHANDRAYAAN **** India over the Moon as ISRO scripts history, PM Modi hails Chandrayaan-3 landing as ''new flight of new India'' Bengaluru: India has reached where no nation has gone before.

In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface. **** DEL108 CHANDRAYAAN-2NDLD PM **** India on moon: PM, hails successful Chandrayaan landing as 'new flight of new India' New Delhi: India is now on the moon and the success of the lunar mission has sounded the bugle for the emergence of a developed nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the lunar surface. **** DEL116 CHANDRAYAAN-LD REAX **** Indians bask in Chandrayaan-3 success; New flight of new India, says PM New Delhi: As the nation exalted over the successful landing of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 on the uncharted lunar south pole on Wednesday, leaders and eminent personalities hailed it as a momentous occasion for India and space exploration. **** MDS27 CHANDRAYAAN-ISRO-LD SOMANATH **** We went through a lot of pain and agony, says ISRO chief; now sets eyes on Mars landing Bengaluru: ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Wednesday toasted the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, crediting it to the "pain and agony" of all the scientists who persevered on it, and expressed confidence that the space agency would similarly land a spacecraft on Mars in the coming years. **** DEL61 BRICS-PM-G20 **** Hope India's proposal for permanent G20 membership to African Union gets support from BRICS: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hoped that India's proposal to accord permanent membership of the G20 to the African Union will be supported by all the BRICS nations. **** DEL115 CHANDRAYAAN-REAX-NORTH **** Chief ministers hail ISRO scientists, revel in historic achievement New Delhi: Cheers reverberated across Delhi and other parts of north India on Wednesday as ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched down on the Moon, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling it a historic moment. **** DEL111 MOE-NEP-LDALL CURRICULUM **** NCF: Board exams twice a year, more subjects for classes 9-12 including Indian languages New Delhi: Board exams twice a year, mandatory studying of Indian languages and increased number of minimum subjects for classes 9-12 are among the recommendations made in the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF).By Gunjan Sharma **** DEL109 CHANDRAYAAN-PEOPLE-REAX **** From bated breath to cheers: A nation's journey to rare moon-landing feat New Delhi: An entire nation held its collective breath as Chandrayaan-3 inched closer to the lunar surface, finally erupting with joy as India scripted history by becoming the fourth country to successfully touch down on the Moon. **** DEL114 CHANDRAYAAN-LD BJP **** India achieving new feats under PM Modi's leadership, carving a unique identity for itself: BJP New Delhi: BJP leaders including Union ministers on Wednesday hailed the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the uncharted south pole of the Moon, giving its credit to ISRO scientists and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. **** DEL104 HP-3RDLD RAINS **** Himachal: Seven killed in heavy rains, MeT issues red alert for six districts including Shimla Shimla: Heavy overnight rains triggered landslides in Himachal Pradesh, claiming seven lives and blocking over 400 more roads besides damaging several houses, officials said on Wednesday. **** BOM22 MH-INDIA MEET-REVIEW **** Sharad Pawar, Uddhav attend review meeting on preparations for INDIA bloc conclave Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday attended a meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders to take stock of preparations for the INDIA bloc conclave, scheduled to be held in Mumbai next week. **** CAL24 MZ-4THLD BRIDGE COLLAPSE **** 18 workers, mostly from Bengal, die as under-construction rly bridge collapses in Mizoram Aizawl/Kolkata: At least 18 workers, most of them hailing from West Bengal, were killed and five others went missing after a 100-metre tall under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Wednesday, police said. **** DEL66 DEF-TEJAS-MISSILE **** LCA Tejas successfully test-fires ASTRA beyond visual range missile New Delhi: Indigenously-developed light combat aircraft Tejas on Wednesday successfully test-fired an ASTRA beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missile off the coast of Goa. **** BOM12 GJ-CHEMICAL LEAK **** Gujarat: 18 workers hospitalised after toxic gas leaks at chemical factory Bharuch: Eighteen workers were hospitalised after inhaling a toxic gas that leaked in a factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Wednesday, the police said. **** DEL85 CBI-AIIMS-PROFESSOR **** CBI books AIIMS-Rishikesh professor in equipment purchase scam New Delhi: The CBI has booked a professor of AIIMS-Rishikesh and two private companies for alleged irregularities in purchasing advanced vessel sealing equipment used for sealing blood vessels during surgery, officials said on Wednesday. **** BUSINESS DEL107 BIZ-LD-G20-TRADE-GOYAL **** Making consensus on 'Jaipur call for action' to help promote industry, global trade: Goyal Jaipur: A day ahead of the beginning of G20 trade ministers meeting here, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday expressed hope to build a consensus on "Jaipur call for action" to promote investments and global trade. **** LEGAL LGD28 SC-ARTICLE 370 **** Art 370 has ''self-limiting character'': SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said there is ''intrinsic evidence'' that Article 370 has a ''self-limiting character'' and it seems to have worked itself out after the term of the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly ended in 1957. **** LGD17 SC-ARTICLE 370-NORTH EAST **** No intention to touch special provisions related to North Eastern regions: Centre to SC New Delhi: The Centre has no intention to touch any special provisions of the Constitution related to the North East or any other region, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court on Wednesday, and deprecated any attempt to ''create such apprehensions''. **** FOREIGN FGN56 BRICS-2NDLD PM **** India fully supports expansion of BRICS: PM Modi Johannesburg: India fully supports the expansion of the BRICS and welcomes moving forward on it with consensus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday even as he presented five suggestions to further broaden cooperation among the members of the grouping in a range of areas, including space exploration. ****

