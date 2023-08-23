Chandrayaan-3 releases first image after landing on Moon's South Pole

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Chandrayaan-3 mission has released its first captivating image captured post-landing near the lunar South Pole.

The snapshot, taken by the Landing Imager Camera aboard the Lander Module, offers a glimpse of a portion of the landing site. One of the lander's legs and its accompanying shadow is also visible in this latest image.

Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module touched down on the lunar surface on August 23, marking a significant milestone for India's space exploration efforts.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The image captured by the Landing Imager Camera after the landing. It shows a portion of Chandrayaan-3's landing site. Seen also is a leg and its accompanying shadow. Chandrayaan-3 chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface 🙂… pic.twitter.com/xi7RVz5UvW — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

The Chandrayaan-3 mission consists of two modules and a rover.

Lander module (LM) - to demonstrate soft landing at a specified lunar site and carry out experiments on the lunar surface.

Propulsion module (PM) - to carry the LM from launch vehicle injection till the final lunar 100 km circular polar orbit

Rover - to carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface

The Lander Module has achieved its primary objective and in the coming days, it will deploy the rover on the lunar surface while the propulsion module will continue its journey in the current orbit and accomplish its objectives.